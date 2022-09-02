31 Indian fishermen detained from Bangladesh waters

Coast Guard has arrested 31 Indian fishermen including two trawlers while illegally fishing by intruding into the Bangladesh waters of the Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday evening, they were intercepted in Bangladesh waters 77 nautical miles west of IMBL. The Indian fishermen along with the trawler were brought to Mongla on Thursday.Coast Guard media officer Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi said that the Coast Guard ship Munsoor Ali was on patrol in the sea.advertisementAt that time they saw two foreign fishing trawlers fishing in Bangladesh waters. In pursuit, Coast Guard personnel arrested 31 fishermen including two trawlers FV Mangal Chandi-25 and FV Mangal Chandi-3 in Bangladesh waters 77 nautical miles west of IMBL.The official said that the 31 fishermen along with the trawler have been handed over to Mongla Police Station for legal action.