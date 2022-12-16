What's new

30pc air pollution in Punjab comes from India: WB

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,260
6
2,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A new World Bank report has identified six major airsheds in South Asia where spatial interdependence in air quality is high, and one of the airsheds identified in Pakistan is Punjab, which gets on average 30 per cent of the air pollution from the Indian state of Punjab under the predominant wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

An airshed is the volume over an area of land in which airborne chemicals travel to reach a particular river, lake, bay, or other body of water given the area of the land surface.

Further airsheds in Pakistan where spatial interdependence in air quality is high are the northern/central Indus River plain and south Pakistan located in southern Indus plain.

According to the report released on Wednesday, although air pollution travels far in South Asia, it does not uniformly disperse over the continent, but gets trapped in large airsheds.

The report, “Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia”, says accounting for the interdependence in air quality within airsheds in South Asia is necessary when weighing alternative pathways for pollution control and analysed four alternative pathways for reducing air pollution in South Asia.

South Asia is home to nine of the world’s 10 cities with the worst air pollution, which causes an estimated two million premature deaths across the region each year and incurs significant economic costs. There are economically feasible, cost-effective solutions to achieve clean air in the region, but this requires countries to coordinate policies and investments, the report says.

It says concentrations of fine particulate matter such as soot and small dust in some of the region’s most densely populated and poor areas are up to 20 times higher than what WHO considers healthy.

Large industries, power plants and vehicles are dominant sources of air pollution around the world, but in South Asia, other sources make substantial additional contributions.

These include combustion of solid fuels for cooking and heating, emissions from small industries such as brick kilns, burning of municipal and agricultural waste, and cremation.

The report says regional cooperation could help implement cost-effective joint air pollution strategies that leverage spatial interdependence in air quality.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022
www.dawn.com

30pc air pollution in Punjab comes from India: WB

Report says regional cooperation could help implement cost-effective joint air pollution strategies.
www.dawn.com
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,647
-8
2,476
Country
United States
Location
India
hydrabadi_arab said:
ISLAMABAD: A new World Bank report has identified six major airsheds in South Asia where spatial interdependence in air quality is high, and one of the airsheds identified in Pakistan is Punjab, which gets on average 30 per cent of the air pollution from the Indian state of Punjab under the predominant wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

An airshed is the volume over an area of land in which airborne chemicals travel to reach a particular river, lake, bay, or other body of water given the area of the land surface.

Further airsheds in Pakistan where spatial interdependence in air quality is high are the northern/central Indus River plain and south Pakistan located in southern Indus plain.

According to the report released on Wednesday, although air pollution travels far in South Asia, it does not uniformly disperse over the continent, but gets trapped in large airsheds.

The report, “Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia”, says accounting for the interdependence in air quality within airsheds in South Asia is necessary when weighing alternative pathways for pollution control and analysed four alternative pathways for reducing air pollution in South Asia.

South Asia is home to nine of the world’s 10 cities with the worst air pollution, which causes an estimated two million premature deaths across the region each year and incurs significant economic costs. There are economically feasible, cost-effective solutions to achieve clean air in the region, but this requires countries to coordinate policies and investments, the report says.

It says concentrations of fine particulate matter such as soot and small dust in some of the region’s most densely populated and poor areas are up to 20 times higher than what WHO considers healthy.

Large industries, power plants and vehicles are dominant sources of air pollution around the world, but in South Asia, other sources make substantial additional contributions.

These include combustion of solid fuels for cooking and heating, emissions from small industries such as brick kilns, burning of municipal and agricultural waste, and cremation.

The report says regional cooperation could help implement cost-effective joint air pollution strategies that leverage spatial interdependence in air quality.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022
www.dawn.com

30pc air pollution in Punjab comes from India: WB

Report says regional cooperation could help implement cost-effective joint air pollution strategies.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Pollution and climate change are two things that our countries should work on jointly. You went through a devastating flood and it can happen again to any of our countries.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,130
-21
2,614
Country
India
Location
India
Farmers mkl'dey fasal ka kachra jo jala rahe.

Indian farming should be handed over to responsible corporations like Reliance etc and these scumbag polluter kisaans should be jailed and their land zapt karofied.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
World Bank Says Air Pollution Costs Bangladesh Up to 4.4% of GDP
Replies
0
Views
138
Black_cats
B
Imran Khan
WB okays $250m loan for Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
221
BananaRepublicUK
B
beijingwalker
New Delhi’s air pollution leaves residents gasping for breath
Replies
4
Views
212
Beast
B
Sharma Ji
NASA Captures Delhi-NCR's Worrying Air Quality from Space; Photograph Shows Smoky Skies Blanketing North India!
Replies
8
Views
472
Novus ordu seclorum
N
N
Toxic smog turns India's capital "into a gas chamber
Replies
1
Views
177
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom