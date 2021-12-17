307 Semi-Active Mujahid Battalion Recruitment

alihaider29
Sep 17, 2017
I want to join as a soldier but I need few answers which I didn't get from Googling or the numbers mentioned in the ad.
Does the time after registration considered while calculating age limit?
I'm into athletics but don't have any certificate or award, can I still apply as sportsman?
I cannot locate the address "307 semi-active Battalion" ( guess it's somewhere in Sialkot).
When I tried to contact, they replied with a message to send xyz information for the registration via text message and the date for physical/ written will be communicated. Despite the date / address being mentioned in the ad.