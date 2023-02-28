3000 Foreign Medical students now enrolling in Bangladesh every year.

Bangladesh rapidly became one of the leading Medical education destinations for International students. Now every year, 3000 foreign students are enrolling at various Medical Colleges across Bangladesh. Quality Medical education at affordable costs is one of the factor for this popularity. Other factors include, cultural similarity, hospitable locals and safety of women according to Foreign Medical students. One student from India admitted that, she feels safer in Bangladesh than India, cat-calling or Eve-teasing is very low in Bangladesh, in fact she did not know any such incidence and people do not leer at girls. The safety and comfort of female students are one of the main reasons why Bangladesh became a popular Medical study destination for foreign girls students.