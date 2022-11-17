What's new

300-year-old Mosque is bulldozed by the Hindu nationalist government in Uttar Pradesh, India

Baba_Yaga

Baba_Yaga

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2020
988
-18
1,078
Country
India
Location
Canada
Bossman said:
So India had rules on construction 300 years ago? By your logic every mosque constructed over the last 1,000 year can be illegal and can be demolished. #ucking low IQ idiot.
Click to expand...
Its you whose the fuckin idiot here. Anyone with half a brain can take a look at that structure and tell its less than a 100 years old. That taller domed structure on the left might be 300 years old, but this blue one could have been built literally last month, and its that one thats being torn down. Most likely they illegally built that blue extension recently to accomodate more people.

In any case, the answer to your question is still yes, BJP can declare any mosque as illegal, even though it might be a 1000 years old. Hazardous construction, built on temple land, weak foundations etc etc take your pick, its not like they need an excuse.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
987
-7
1,692
Country
India
Location
India
Bossman said:
So India had rules on construction 300 years ago? By your logic every mosque constructed over the last 1,000 year can be illegal and can be demolished. #ucking low IQ idiot.
Click to expand...
Yes, India has rules on construction that took place 300 years ago.
& That's not my logic, but since you are a Pakistani, so yeah carry on the clown show...
 

