What's new

300 Pakistani Foreign dreamers drown in Mediterranean ocean en route to Europe (so they can hear bad mouthing from khawaja asif)

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,640
9
22,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Expected causalities above 100 Pakistani as 300 pakistanis were on board

But I think 9 may is bigger tragedy

Ironically most were from Kashmir where they are enjoying greta freedom as compared to Indian Kashmir

fb.watch

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 | دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines | By Dunya News | Facebook

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines
fb.watch fb.watch

I have to give to it ...seems pakistanis will prove Jinnah wrong when he said nothing can undo Pakistan
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
4,051
-6
5,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Thanks to Establishment for destroying and killing millions of pakistanis mostly indirectly, and directly through their sanction of wars.

REhorror said:
Wtf?

I want to say RIP but I can't support these illegal immigration man.
Click to expand...

Loss of life is loss of life.. just imagine what pushed them to move?? elites, establishment, politicians, bureaucrats, and a lot more ohter pakistanis.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,288
6
4,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
Expected causalities above 100 Pakistani as 300 pakistanis were on board

But I think 9 may is bigger tragedy

Ironically most were from Kashmir where they are enjoying greta freedom as compared to Indian Kashmir

fb.watch

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 | دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines | By Dunya News | Facebook

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines
fb.watch fb.watch

I have to give to it ...seems pakistanis will prove Jinnah wrong when he said nothing can undo Pakistan
Click to expand...

What's up with your snide comments?
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
1,056
1
1,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
REhorror said:
Wtf?

I want to say RIP but I can't support these illegal immigration man.
Click to expand...

They aspired for a better future, as many countries provide accommodation for undocumented immigrants. They were not affiliated with any drug cartel or terrorist organization; they simply sought to attain a goal that most of us desire: financial stability. There is nothing inherently wrong with that, wouldn't you agree?
Regardless of the language one speaks, the religion one follows, or the color of one's skin, human life is precious and should be valued.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,640
9
22,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakAlp said:
What's up with your snide comments?
Click to expand...
1687007889357.png


REhorror said:
Wtf?

I want to say RIP but I can't support these illegal immigration man.
Click to expand...
Go back and pretty sure half of world population can trace their lineage to illegal immigration from war and disasters

The point is people can't see what's happening in Pakistan and they don't even realize this is just the beginning

Apparently dick measuring contest between Hafiz sahab (patwaris) and Imran Khan(youthias) is more important then people drowning
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,986
0
998
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
ADIL SHERDIL said:
They aspired for a better future, as many countries provide accommodation for undocumented immigrants. They were not affiliated with any drug cartel or terrorist organization; they simply sought to attain a goal that most of us desire: financial stability. There is nothing inherently wrong with that, wouldn't you agree?
Regardless of the language one speaks, the religion one follows, or the color of one's skin, human life is precious and should be valued.
Click to expand...
They will end up contributing to the imperialist countries, so nah....
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
1,056
1
1,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
REhorror said:
They will end up contributing to the imperialist countries, so nah....
Click to expand...
The question at hand is not about our contributions to imperial countries, as we all inadvertently contribute in various ways. What truly saddens me is the loss of life, and there is no shame in expressing empathy towards those affected.
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,986
0
998
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
ADIL SHERDIL said:
The question at hand is not about our contributions to imperial countries, as we all inadvertently contribute in various ways. What truly saddens me is the loss of life, and there is no shame in expressing empathy towards those affected.
Click to expand...
OK bro, RIP to all those who perish 😢
No sympathy for the smugglers tho.
 
K

Kharral

FULL MEMBER
Dec 16, 2014
816
-11
997
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
Expected causalities above 100 Pakistani as 300 pakistanis were on board

But I think 9 may is bigger tragedy

Ironically most were from Kashmir where they are enjoying greta freedom as compared to Indian Kashmir

fb.watch

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 | دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines | By Dunya News | Facebook

دوپہر 3 بجے کی ہیڈلائنز- 17 جون 2023 #DunyaNews #headlines
fb.watch fb.watch

I have to give to it ...seems pakistanis will prove Jinnah wrong when he said nothing can undo Pakistan
Click to expand...

My cousin is among those who drowned & his body isn’t found yet.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

illusion8
The Road from Pakistan to Europe Is Full of Peril
Replies
2
Views
2K
TheNoob
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom