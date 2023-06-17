300 Pakistani Foreign dreamers drown in Mediterranean ocean en route to Europe (so they can hear bad mouthing from khawaja asif)

ziaulislam
Expected causalities above 100 Pakistani as 300 pakistanis were on board
But I think 9 may is bigger tragedy
Ironically most were from Kashmir where they are enjoying greta freedom as compared to Indian Kashmir
I have to give to it ...seems pakistanis will prove Jinnah wrong when he said nothing can undo Pakistan
I have to give to it ...seems pakistanis will prove Jinnah wrong when he said nothing can undo Pakistan