300 officers and soldiers graduate from training camp

KABUL (Agencies): 300 Officers received their graduation certificate from 209Al-fatal training camps after completion of a month vocational training in Aibak city of Samangan province.Khair Khawa Samangani, In charge of press said, these border soldiers received graduation certificate after a month vocational training from 209Al-Fatah military training camps of Islamic Emirate in Samangan.Molavi Jalaluden Hanafi, the commander of border brigade, remind them in their next duties and responsibilities and said, the Majahiden who wears uniform bears the honors and dignity in defend of Afghanistan’s territory and you are the honor of the people he said, your responsibility is important and valuable in securing the country and you most do your duties honestly.The ceremony ended with a military parade in Samangan-Balkh highway in city of Aibak.