30 years of american wars. No war in Asia

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
Country
United States
Location
United States
USA has population of 350 million people. Since 1990 American wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, middle east and gulf wars. Under Saddam Hussein Iraq had 4200 battle tanks.

Since 1990, China, India and Asia has been adding people. Asia has 3.5 to 4 billion people but no wars in Asia.

Now there can be war between 2 biggest countries China and India.

Asia had been running away from American wars but war clouds have come over Asia
 
