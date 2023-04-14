30 years jail for Pollard espionage, no punishment for USA spying Israel

Documents seemingly leaked from Pentagon draw denials from US allies
Papers shared on social media purported to contain data on Israel, South Korea and France obtained by US agencies
www.theguardian.com
US intel leak includes Ukraine war, Mossad details: Is America spying on allies?
The United States officials scrambled to probe the source of the apparent leak after a trove of highly classified military and intelligence documents appeared online. The leak of confidential documents is embarrassing for the US and dangerous for American allies as it has divulged details...
www.wionews.com
Another example of USA spying allies: https://www.reuters.com/world/europ...european-officials-through-danish-2021-05-30/