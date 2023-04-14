What's new

30 years jail for Pollard espionage, no punishment for USA spying Israel

What's the nature of the CURRENT and REAL relation between Israel and USA?

  • Israel is the little bitch vassal of USA

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • USA is the little bitch vassal of Israel

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Zionists control USA, Earth, Mars and whole Universe

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • American-Jewish wall st bankers control USA state and politics but they dont give a fck about Israel

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Israel and USA are allies in equal terms

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
www.theguardian.com

Documents seemingly leaked from Pentagon draw denials from US allies

Papers shared on social media purported to contain data on Israel, South Korea and France obtained by US agencies
www.wionews.com

US intel leak includes Ukraine war, Mossad details: Is America spying on allies?

The United States officials scrambled to probe the source of the apparent leak after a trove of highly classified military and intelligence documents appeared online. The leak of confidential documents is embarrassing for the US and dangerous for American allies as it has divulged details...
en.wikipedia.org

Jonathan Pollard - Wikipedia

Another example of USA spying allies: https://www.reuters.com/world/europ...european-officials-through-danish-2021-05-30/
 

