30-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Her Husband by Five Men in India

Just three months into 2021 several horrific rape cases have already made it to the headlines in India. In 2020, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released statistics that India recorded an average of 88 rape cases per day in 2019. Many rapes are not even registered in the country to protect victims from societal scrutiny.
In the desert state of Rajasthan in India, a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men in front of her husband in a field near the Baran-Atru State Highway over the weekend.
Without revealing the name of the victim, Vineet Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, stationed in Rajasthan said the woman was returning home from a temple with her husband, when their motorbike was stopped on the highway by the five alleged rapists.
The accused tied up the husband so he could not fight back, as they took turns raping the woman.
The police have told Indian media that the woman had been married before but had separated from her former spouse. One of the five suspects is the brother of her former husband and the others are his friends, as per the victim.
Once the accused raped and left the victim and her new husband in the field, the couple managed to reach a nearby police station to lodge a complaint.
Talking about the victim, who was sent to a hospital for a medical checkup, the police officials also revealed that her family was not on good terms with the family of her ex-husband. Both families have previously lodged legal cases against each other.
At present, the police have not been able to nab the alleged rapists.
