30 T129 ATAK sales contracts signed to Pakistan

Son Güncelleme: 13/07/18 06:51:25 Pakistani Forces Attack in Turkey for a long time and that made the talks signed an agreement T129 helicopter sales. In Pakistan, TAI will sell a total of 30 units of T129. With this agreement, the engine was also applied for sales to the US. With permission, T129s for Pakistan will begin to be manufactured at TAI facilities. THE LARGEST DEFENSE EXPORT With a total of 1.5 billion dollars in exports from Turkey's largest defense will be allowed out of the project in 3-4 months delivery of the first helicopter to Pakistan will be held. The whole project will be completed in 2.5 years. Turkey With this agreement, the US, Russia, Italy and France, which can then attack helicopters became the fifth country exports. TAI took the helicopter to Pakistan in the past years and conducted hot-air-high altitude tests. The T129 ATAK came out of these tests successfully. The Prime Minister of Pakistan also flew with the helicopter. Source: www.kokpit.aero Translated from Pakistan'a 30 adetlik T129 ATAK satış anlaşması imzalandı | kokpit.aero According to the statement made by the Defense Industry Presidency, the ongoing T129 ATAK helicopter contract negotiations between the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry reached the final result. A formal contract for the sale of 30 T129 ATAK helicopters was signed between the two sister countries. In addition to this sales, TAI has reached a consensus on a large contract package in terms of logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition. http://www.haberturk.com/ankara-haberleri/15943108-pakistana-30-atak-helikopteri-ihracati