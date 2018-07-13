/ Register

30 T129 ATAK sales contracts signed to Pakistan

    Gryphon

    Gryphon SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    Son Güncelleme: 13/07/18 06:51:25

    Pakistani Forces Attack in Turkey for a long time and that made the talks signed an agreement T129 helicopter sales. In Pakistan, TAI will sell a total of 30 units of T129. With this agreement, the engine was also applied for sales to the US. With permission, T129s for Pakistan will begin to be manufactured at TAI facilities.

    THE LARGEST DEFENSE EXPORT

    With a total of 1.5 billion dollars in exports from Turkey's largest defense will be allowed out of the project in 3-4 months delivery of the first helicopter to Pakistan will be held. The whole project will be completed in 2.5 years.

    Turkey With this agreement, the US, Russia, Italy and France, which can then attack helicopters became the fifth country exports.

    TAI took the helicopter to Pakistan in the past years and conducted hot-air-high altitude tests. The T129 ATAK came out of these tests successfully. The Prime Minister of Pakistan also flew with the helicopter.


    Source: www.kokpit.aero

    Translated from

    Pakistan'a 30 adetlik T129 ATAK satış anlaşması imzalandı | kokpit.aero



    According to the statement made by the Defense Industry Presidency, the ongoing T129 ATAK helicopter contract negotiations between the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry reached the final result. A formal contract for the sale of 30 T129 ATAK helicopters was signed between the two sister countries. In addition to this sales, TAI has reached a consensus on a large contract package in terms of logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition.

    http://www.haberturk.com/ankara-haberleri/15943108-pakistana-30-atak-helikopteri-ihracati
     
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    so its official now :)
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Turkey sells 30 ATAK helicopters to Pakistan in largest single military export deal
    DAILY SABAH
    ISTANBUL
    Published2 hours ago
    [​IMG]
    AA Photo
    Turkey and Pakistan have finalized a deal for Pakistan's purchase of T129 Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopters (ATAK), marking the largest single military export deal for Turkey on Friday.

    Details to follow...





    https://www.dailysabah.com/defense/...kistan-in-largest-single-military-export-deal
     
    CAN_TR

    CAN_TR FULL MEMBER

    Good choice, Pakistan :enjoy:
     
    M.Musa

    M.Musa STAFF

    o_O:o:

    Anyways, Good news that its official now. Pakistan and Turkey now are deep strategic partners in all three naval, land, and air forces. I foresee close collaboration between us in project AZM. We need more joint exercises especially in counter terrorism as both countries have rich practical experience.
     
