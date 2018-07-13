30 T129 ATAK sales contracts signed to Pakistan

With a total of 1.5 billion dollars in exports from Turkey's largest defense will be allowed out of the project in 3-4 months delivery of the first helicopter to Pakistan will be held. The whole project will be completed in 2.5 years.

According to the statement made by the Defense Industry Presidency, the ongoing T129 ATAK helicopter contract negotiations between the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry reached the final result. A formal contract for the sale of 30 T129 ATAK helicopters was signed between the two sister countries. In addition to this sales, TAI has reached a consensus on a large contract package in terms of logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition.