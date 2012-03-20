30 shaheed mostly young girls. Massive bomb Afghanistan

Kabul attack: Blast near school leaves at least 30 dead

Most of those hurt were girls, a ministry of education spokeswoman said.

The neighbourhood is home to many from the Hazara minority community, who are of Mongolian and Central Asian descent and are mainly Shia Muslims.

Reports from the city say it was busy with shoppers ahead of this year's celebrations for Eid al-Fitr next week.

Most of the those hurt were girls, who study in the second of three sessions, according to Ms Arian.

"I saw a woman checking the bodies and calling for her daughter," the woman, Reza, said. "She then found her daughter's bloodstained purse after which she fainted and fell to the ground."

