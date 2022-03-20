What's new

30 million paid to kill Imran Khan- Intl agency

sorry but i found this pic
FOPWW5RWYAQoJ-w.jpg
 
What an accurate source, PTI is deliberately spreading BS propaganda about an alleged international "Yindoo RAW-CIA-MOSSAD kaunspiracy" to overthrow Imran Khan to cover his utter failures as a PM and to gain more votes in the upcoming election to secure another term. Most Pakistanis in Pakistan are absolutely fed up with this moron.

An Indian news agency was citing Pakistani media to claim that Imran has lost Army's favor. Apparently, Bajwa has asked Imran to step down soon. Is there any such definitive report in Pakistan's mainstream media?
 
Faqirze said:
Imran Khan to cover his utter failures as a PM and to gain more votes in the upcoming election to secure another term. Most Pakistanis in Pakistan are absolutely fed up with this moron.
Inflation. Yep this is a a global issue post Covid. Here in UK fuel price has gone through the roof at Rs 380 litre. Chicken prices have increased by 20%. Gas, oil, enery you name it has gone through the roof. Here in UK the Ukraine crisis has been godsend since it has delected media attention.

And I went to Pakistan first in 1989. It was a sh*thole. The last time I went in 2020 it was still a sh*thole. Please somebody tell me what did the royal families - Sharifs/Bhuttos who have reigned over the country ovder the last 30 plus years achieve?

And that IK did not in 3 plus years? At best it's still a sh*thole. It's not like Pakistan 2018 was emerging Turkey and now it's Somalia.

Rubbish. Unless Indian media have a secret red line to Bajwa through which he spills his guts.
 
When Imran Khan visited Russia
And a lot of Pakistanis, like Shahid Raza, Dr Maria Sultan and think tanks with brown sahb call signs defended his visit.

In response to this I saw some Americans/Pakistanis/Others with blue tick and non blue ticks. Reposting "beware the ides of March"

So this is what they meant. They started saying this immediately after Russia visit. Strange!

the-meme-comes-from-a-brazilian-tv-show-1629926680.jpg
 

