30 fighter aircraft of any type should be mega concern for PAF. Specially in current times of political uncertainty within. Any large amount of fighter aircraft inducted into IA is dangerous in numerical analysis. PAF should increase its Jf-17s block 3 numbers just to match IA shear scale of fighters.Source https://idrw.org/30-lca-tejas-single-seater-handed-over-to-iaf-hal