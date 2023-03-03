What's new

30 injured in clash between police, locals in Panchagarh

A section of Muslim devotees on Friday clashed with police demanding the closure of a Qadiani Salana Jalsa in Panchagarh town, leaving at least 30 people injured and several shops and houses vandalised.

Police fired more than a hundred rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the stone-throwing protesters, witnesses said.

Some journalists covering the violence were among the injured.

After the Jummah prayers, devotees gathered from some mosques in Panchagarh municipality area and started a protest march. Then they went to Panchagarh town staging an agitation there. At one point they marched towards the Qadianis Jalsa in the Ahmed Nagar area.

As police stopped the procession at Panchagarh Chowrangi intersection, the protesters became angry and started throwing brickbats at the police in the city's cinema hall road area.

Police had to move back at one point due to the protest procession. At least 30 people were injured.

Shops in Panchagarh town closed as the violence spread panic among the people.


The angry mob also looted around 20 houses of the Qadianis located in Ahmednagar.


Media workers are also unable to go anywhere as the police and angry devotees are stationed at different points.

Meanwhile, BGB and RAB joined the police to control the situation. At the time of filing this report at 5:39pm, angry mobs blocked the roads at various points.

Panchagarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Latif Miah said, the situation is still tense.

Tension over the Jalsa, between the groups, has been going on for a long time in the area, he added.

Some Islamic groups in Bangladesh consider Qadianis, also known as Ahmadiyyahs, as non-muslims and want a ban on the sect's activities

Indian muslims ki priorities check karo.
 
Clash over Jalsa in Panchgarh, two killed
Panchagarh representative
Published: 03 March 2023, 23:18
Clash over Jalsa in Panchgarh, two killed
In Panchagarh, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (Qadiani) has become a battleground around the annual jalsa. After Friday prayers, Tawheed people and Muslims protested by blocking the road demanding the ban on jalsa. At that time, when the police stopped the angry people, the tension spread. At one point, their clash with the police started a chase. Police, BGB jointly try to resist them.

During this time, tear shells, rubber bullets and gunfire were fired. More than half a hundred were injured, including police, journalist and worshipers. Among the seriously injured, two deaths were reported. These are — Arifur Rahman (30). He is the son of Farman Ali of Masjidpara area of the district town. Panchagarh Municipal Councilor Majeedur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed the death of Arif in the Iran chase. However, the convener of Salana Jalsa of Qadiani community Ahmed Tafser Chowdhury said that one of them was killed. His identity was not found. Searching among the missing. His face and various parts of his body were bruised and he was unrecognizable.

The clash started on the highway near Panchagarh Sher-e Bangla Park on Friday afternoon. The police fired numerous rubber bullets, tear shells and tear gas at the angry worshippers. On the other side, the worshipers also threw bricks and bricks. Incidents of arson also occurred at various places. In this, a battlefield is created in Panchagarh district town.

At that time, the protestors vandalized two police and RAB vehicles and attacked the traffic police office on the side of Karatoya bridge in the city and set fire to it. There, the entire traffic police office was burnt down, including several motorcycles. The fire service vehicle tried to reach Asha but could not come in the face of the protestors. At one point in the violence, the agitators crossed the Karatoa river and attacked Qadiani village and set fire to around 30 houses.

Two of their shops on Cinema Hall Road in the city were vandalized and set on fire. When the journalists went to take down that picture, two journalists were assaulted and beaten by them. By afternoon, additional police and BGB were deployed along with the police to bring the situation under control. In the evening, the situation in the city calmed down as law enforcement personnel withdrew from the streets. However, tension remains in the Jalsa area. Security has been beefed up there.

After Friday prayers, the worshipers gathered on the highway near Panchagarh Sher-e Bangla Park. Later, when they started protesting, they faced police obstacles.

Muslims claim that no one can claim to be a Muslim by rejecting the last prophet and accepting someone else as a prophet. Ghulam Ahmad is considered a prophet by the Qadiani community, they are infidels. Devoted Muslims cannot accept any Jalsa organized by them in the name of Islam. So they have to announce jalsa ban.

Earlier, on Thursday, Muslims protested by blocking the Panchagarh-Tentulia highway on the same demand. The siege lasted for about five hours. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police Safiqul Islam came and spoke to the protesters and assured them of reconciliation. Later the worshipers withdrew from the protest.

Dr. Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital Medical Officer. Rahimul Islam said that 18 men were admitted in this incident and 27 people received first aid and two people were transferred to Rangpur Medical.

Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda said, RAB and BGB are active along with the police to control the situation. The entire administration is vocal that no loss of life should occur. At night, district administration and police administration along with senior authorities went to the annual jalsa and the jalsa was stopped. This issue is being promoted by miking.

Meanwhile, all the shops in the district city were closed due to the clash between the police and the angry crowd. Shops are closed till night. Sporadic clashes broke out in different areas of the district town since 2 pm. At this time, thousands of pedestrians suffered. Several power transformers in the city were damaged. Power supply is off till night.

It is to be noted that like every year, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat has organized annual Jalsa in Ahmednagar of Panchagarh. The three-day jalsa has started from Friday (March 3).
 
In India ahmaddiyas can call themselves muslims, build mosques and practice their religion freely unlike Pakistan and now even Bangladesh.
They are not Muslim as they don’t consider prophet Muhammad as the last prophet. Plus their last prophet has created so many doctrines which goes against Islam. It’s same for the Christian’s who deny jehovah witness or Mormons as Christian’s.
 
Bro India is crawling with sufis...they're literally arch enemies of qadianis
We have a lot of sects here, some sects that still follow some practices of their ancestors... so Ahmadiyyas with "different" beliefs or practices are not outliers at all. Maybe, that's why they are not considered as non-Muslims.
 
I am not sure if any sect in India calls Ahmadiyyas as non Muslims
If you are not sure then go research a little.

UK and Germany play host to a vast number of Ahmadis and they struggle to even convince non-muslims to label them as Muslims while claiming to follow a prophet other than prophet of Islam.
 
They are not Muslim as they don’t consider prophet Muhammad as the last prophet. Plus their last prophet has created so many doctrines which goes against Islam. It’s same for the Christian’s who deny jehovah witness or Mormons as Christian’s.
Hi, can you pls explain some their doctrines that goes against Islam or qu'ran pls.

Then I can do further reading?

Also since when did bdesh host these ppls, their religion or last prophet came from punjab. They mainly have their roots in punjab.
 

