30% discount scam, possibly a new way to launder money from Pakistan

In Australia, I am frequently getting calls from Pakistan in which service-providers offer 30% discount on my utility bills if I use their credit card details instead. This can be a new way to launder money.



A company by the name "Utility Warehouse" is asking if they can pay my bills directly from overseas and after my bills are paid (up to my satisfaction), I should return them only 70% of the money which they had paid for my bills. That means for every $100 they spend on my bill, I return them $70 - and that is a flat 30% "discount".



I inquired the "sales lady" and she told me that she will get a commission for making the sale, but she alone wouldn't be the beneficiary. The company who's offering this service will be getting a fair share for making a sale. Now the question is who's willing to lose some 50% of their money without getting anything back in return. Also, they do not want me to switch to a particular electricity/gas provider which confirms that this is not a sales promotion.



Looks like someone in Pakistan (or is using infrastructure in Pakistan) to launder their money and behind the scenes, someone is getting $50-$60 of "white money" for the $100 of black money they spend.



Authorities should investigate. From the number of calls I get, looks like their business is on the rise and is working for them. I am not beneficiary of this "service" and I am reporting it in Nation's best interest.