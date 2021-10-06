$30 Day in Turkey (2021)

Foinikas said: I remember Turks on youtube comments saying stuff like "Haha poor Greece I buy you for 1 euro". Click to expand...

Unfortunately, this perception still has not changed. The number of Turks who spent their holidays in Greece in the pre-corona period was about 1 million. The number of Turks who went to Greece during the 9-day holiday alone ( just before Covid) was more than 100,000.Turkey is one of the countries where income inequality is felt deeply. While a certain part of the country adds wealth to their wealth, the other part is experiencing serious difficulties as a result of the insufficient revival of the service sectors and under the pressure of inflation, in the post covid period.