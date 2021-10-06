What's new

$30 Day in Turkey (2021)

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,184
14
8,989
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Foinikas said:
I remember Turks on youtube comments saying stuff like "Haha poor Greece I buy you for 1 euro".
Click to expand...

Unfortunately, this perception still has not changed. The number of Turks who spent their holidays in Greece in the pre-corona period was about 1 million. The number of Turks who went to Greece during the 9-day holiday alone ( just before Covid) was more than 100,000.

Turkey is one of the countries where income inequality is felt deeply. While a certain part of the country adds wealth to their wealth, the other part is experiencing serious difficulties as a result of the insufficient revival of the service sectors and under the pressure of inflation, in the post covid period.
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,012
-9
1,324
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
dBSPL said:
Unfortunately, this perception still has not changed. The number of Turks who spent their holidays in Greece in the pre-corona period was about 1 million. The number of Turks who went to Greece during the 9-day holiday alone ( just before Covid) was more than 100,000.

Turkey is one of the countries where income inequality is felt deeply. While a certain part of the country adds wealth to their wealth, the other part is experiencing serious difficulties as a result of the insufficient revival of the service sectors and under the pressure of inflation, in the post covid period.
Click to expand...
income inequality isnt problem i free market
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Azerbaijan, Turkey Hold Next Military Exercises near the Iran border
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
H
DİSK-AR: 'Turkey is becoming a country of minimum wage earners'
Replies
0
Views
49
Homajon
H
onebyone
Germany names Israel, Turkey, US as high-risk COVID areas
Replies
0
Views
130
onebyone
onebyone
SeaEagle
Turkey’s future unmanned aircraft MIUS to operate on LHD Anadolu
Replies
4
Views
751
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
sammuel
Syrian journalist in Turkey forced to sign repatriation document for ‘banana’ video protesting discrimination
Replies
10
Views
635
MMM-E
MMM-E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom