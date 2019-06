6 girls return home after serving jail term in India

Six Bangladeshi girls returned home on Monday night after serving two and half years in Indian jail.

ABM Muhit Hossain of NGO Justice and Care said the Bangladeshi girls were trafficked into India's Mumbai city three years ago on the promise of good jobs. But Mumbai police arrested them for entering the country illegally.

24 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India

“They went to India in 2016, enticed by promises of good jobs,” said Abul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police.