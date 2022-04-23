30+ attacks on Pak LEAs in the past 10 days by TTP et al.

Chacha_Facebooka
Overthrowing their own gov't for some cheap dallars...And, what Pak is doing? Shower hell on them....
I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy. Even Asad Umar was saying a few days ago that we shouldn't interfere/intervene in Afghanistan.Overthrowing their own gov't for some cheap dallars...
I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy.
If Bajwa can order the SC like his peon can't he take actions against TTP???I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy. Even Asad Umar was saying a few days ago that we shouldn't interfere/intervene in Afghanistan.
Our establishment has had bad relations with uncle sam since zardari days. They couldn't do much then. Nothing happens without our establishment's nod. Imran's govt. fell because our establishment wanted it to fall. "Amreeki sazish" is just political rhetoric to shore up anti-Americanism.No he was thrown out because of uncle sam asked to
They are in Afghanistan. Imran would have caused issues.If Bajwa can order the SC like his peon can't he take actions against TTP???
Our establishment has had bad relations with uncle sam since zardari days. They couldn't do much then. Nothing happens without our establishment's nod. Imran's govt. fell because our establishment wanted it to fall. "Amreeki sazish" is just political rhetoric.
They did it because of state interests. Those just happen to include a resetting of relationship with U.S.Yeah establishment wanted him out because of America. It is pretty easy to understand
well now that he is out of the way, what's stopping from raining hell?I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy. Even Asad Umar was saying a few days ago that we shouldn't interfere/intervene in Afghanistan.
They are neutral to these attacks of TTP ...well now that he is out of the way, what's stopping from raining hell?
He's a pacifist but he has more ghairat than our military's top brass combined. When Bajwa chickened out from responding to Indian Balakot attack, it was IK and the then Air Chief who were in favor of response. As a pacifist, he has protected this country on many fronts than those with guns.I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy. Even Asad Umar was saying a few days ago that we shouldn't interfere/intervene in Afghanistan.
They did it because of state interests. Those just happen to include a resetting of relationship with U.S.
We are constantly being attacked since last August.He's a pacifist but he has more ghairat than our military's top brass combined. When Bajwa chickened out from responding to Indian Balakot attack, it was IK and the then Air Chief who were in favor of response. As a pacifist, he has protected this country on many fronts than those with guns.