30+ attacks on Pak LEAs in the past 10 days by TTP et al.

Areesh said:
No he was thrown out because of uncle sam asked to
Our establishment has had bad relations with uncle sam since zardari days. They couldn't do much then. Nothing happens without our establishment's nod. Imran's govt. fell because our establishment wanted it to fall. "Amreeki sazish" is just political rhetoric to shore up anti-Americanism.

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
If Bajwa can order the SC like his peon can't he take actions against TTP???
They are in Afghanistan. Imran would have caused issues.
 
Chacha_Facebooka said:
Our establishment has had bad relations with uncle sam since zardari days. They couldn't do much then. Nothing happens without our establishment's nod. Imran's govt. fell because our establishment wanted it to fall. "Amreeki sazish" is just political rhetoric.
Yeah establishment wanted him out because of America. It is pretty easy to understand
 
Chacha_Facebooka said:
I wouldn't be surprised if IK was thrown out because of his pacifist and appeasing Afghan policy. Even Asad Umar was saying a few days ago that we shouldn't interfere/intervene in Afghanistan.
He's a pacifist but he has more ghairat than our military's top brass combined. When Bajwa chickened out from responding to Indian Balakot attack, it was IK and the then Air Chief who were in favor of response. As a pacifist, he has protected this country on many fronts than those with guns.
 
AMG_12 said:
He's a pacifist but he has more ghairat than our military's top brass combined. When Bajwa chickened out from responding to Indian Balakot attack, it was IK and the then Air Chief who were in favor of response. As a pacifist, he has protected this country on many fronts than those with guns.
We are constantly being attacked since last August.
 

