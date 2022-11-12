What's new

$30.6M Chinese Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,843
28
19,928
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.upi.com

Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family

A lottery winner in China donned a mascot costume to claim his $30.6 million lottery jackpot in order to keep his wife and children from finding out about the prize.
www.upi.com www.upi.com

A father from Guangxi, China, donned a yellow mascot costume to collect his $30.6 million lottery jackpot because he wanted to keep the prize a secret from his family. Photo courtesy of the Guangxi Welfare Lottery

A father from Guangxi, China, donned a yellow mascot costume to collect his $30.6 million lottery jackpot because he wanted to keep the prize a secret from his family. Photo courtesy of the Guangxi Welfare Lottery

A lottery winner in China donned a mascot costume to claim his $30.6 million lottery jackpot in order to keep his wife and children from finding out about the prize.

The Guangxi Welfare Lottery said the man, identified only by the pseudonym Li, said he has been playing the lottery for about 10 years and normally uses the numbers 02-15-19-26-27-29-02.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
A single winning ticket for the $2,040,000,000 ($2.04B) Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California
Replies
4
Views
207
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
Beijing families to get a fairer shot in car plate lottery
Replies
2
Views
383
fallstuff
fallstuff
Imran Khan
US, UN ask India to respect media after Pulitzer winner barred from flying
Replies
0
Views
159
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Vanguard One
Man who lost family home in northern NSW bushfires wins the lottery
Replies
0
Views
274
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
D
In India, 5 out of 6 multidimensionally poor are from lower tribes or castes(OBC SC ST): UN report | What BJP/RSS want to hide from the world
Replies
2
Views
257
Baba_Yaga
Baba_Yaga

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom