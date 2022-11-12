$30.6M Chinese Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family

Hamartia Antidote
- Nov 17, 2013
Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family
A lottery winner in China donned a mascot costume to claim his $30.6 million lottery jackpot in order to keep his wife and children from finding out about the prize.
www.upi.com
A father from Guangxi, China, donned a yellow mascot costume to collect his $30.6 million lottery jackpot because he wanted to keep the prize a secret from his family. Photo courtesy of the Guangxi Welfare Lottery
The Guangxi Welfare Lottery said the man, identified only by the pseudonym Li, said he has been playing the lottery for about 10 years and normally uses the numbers 02-15-19-26-27-29-02.