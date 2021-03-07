3-year-old dies after UP hospital ‘discharges(thrown out) her without stitches for not clearing dues’

Girl's family says the hospital in Prayagraj demanded Rs 5 lakh for surgery and they paid Rs 2 lakh, seeking more time to clear the dues. The hospital has denied the allegations.

A 3-year-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh after doctors of a private hospital — who performed abdominal surgery on her — allegedly handed over the child to her family without stitching up the wounds as her parents failed to clear the dues.The girl’s family, residents of Kaushambi, admitted her to United Medicity Hospital in Prayagraj on 15 February after she complained of abdominal pain.They alleged the hospital demanded Rs 5 lakh to conduct a surgery, of which they paid Rs 2 lakh and sought more time to clear the dues. The hospital, however, allegedly handed the girl over to her family without doing proper stitches as the family didn’t pay the remaining amount.The hospital has, however, denied all the allegations, terming it as “baseless”.The girl’s uncle Suraj Mishra told ThePrint, “The hospital admitted her and then discharged her after a week, but she still remained unwell so we took her to the same hospital again (on 21 February).”“They performed an abdominal surgery on her (on 24 February) and the hospital wanted Rs 5 lakh for the operation. We submitted Rs 2 lakh and wanted some more time to clear the dues, but they handed her over to us (on 25 February) without even giving stitches after we failed to clear the dues,” he alleged.Mishra said they admitted the minor to another private hospital on 26 February to stitch up her wounds, but the doctors there asked them to take her to United Medicity. Following this, the parents took the child to United Medicity on 3 March but they allegedly refused to admit the child.A girl’s relative, who didn’t want to be named, told ThePrint she died at home in the evening of 4 March.“We protested at the gate of the hospital (on 5 March). We have also submitted our complaint to the police station and spoke to the Prayagraj district magistrate, we want action against the hospital,” he added.Kaushambi Police Saturday lodged an FIR against one of the hospital doctors, Ankit Gupta, based on the parents’ complaint.“A detailed probe has been ordered after taking cognisance of the social media post that a minor girl was ousted from the private hospital with an open abdomen. It is a serious matter and we are trying to find out all details related to the girl’s death,” said a statement issued by the DM Saturday.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken cognisance of the matter and has written to the Prayagraj collector, recommending action against the hospital.