3- Year high reached for Pakistan's National Reserves (20.43 Billion Dollars +)

State Bank of Pakistan | Facebook
Congrats 20.43 Billion Dollars
Question is can we maintain that considering how we are really pushing towards meeting IMF conditions specially on electricity tariff hike.Need to keep up with CA surplus to boost our reserves. Lets not forget we haven't received IMF loans for about a year now. It will go up to the level of 25 billion and then come back to 20 during repayment period. Only a constant injection of surplus dollars will get us higher reserves.
Key would be to keep commercial rates competitive. Only reason our electricity is being wasted is due to expensive production via LNG and Coal plants. Residentials would have to face the brunt of it until cheaper modes of electricity become operational. There is no other way around it. We can always pickup expensive commercial loans or negotiate with china for some long term loans. IMF is not the only solution if we have have to buy at such high interest rate from them. Right now we are in a very good position to negotiate for commercial loan due to high reserves. When PTI govt came to power no one was willing to give us loans even twice the market rate bcz PMLN left us near bankruptcy. Right now key is to keep loans circulating untill we can pay them off in long term. Will need to provide some major incentives to keep exports at least around 10% increase per year.Question is can we maintain that considering how we are really pushing towards meeting IMF conditions specially on electricity tariff hike.
The account is surplus because we were able to secure debt relief from the G-7 but i am too optimist that they would be extending the debt relief any longer considering the larger game being played between US, Europe on one side and China on the other along with Russia.
This is the only way. We cant always rely on foreign remittances. Increasing our exports but not just any exports but rather industrial based. We will have to ditch the IMF route because people locally are very upset with the onslaught of inflation, nobody is willing to understand that much of this is because of what was left of Pakistan and not of this government but the fact remains its getting difficult to meet ends specially for the middle class that is PM Khan's greatest supporters.Will need to provide some major incentives to keep exports at least around 10% increase per year.
Even with IMF gone it will take time to bring down inflation. Inflation is coupled with our exchange rather bcz we are a net importer even as of now. Unless scenario changes to us being net exporters and dollar exchange rate around 120 inflation will stay as it is for now. We cant go ishaq dars route by artificially holding dollar rate by wasting dollars. Only way is to make equilibrium to fall back to level of 120-130 which is a tough ask.This is the only way. We cant always rely on foreign remittances. Increasing our exports but not just any exports but rather industrial based. We will have to ditch the IMF route because people locally are very upset with the onslaught of inflation, nobody is willing to understand that much of this is because of what was left of Pakistan and not of this government but the fact remains its getting difficult to meet ends specially for the middle class that is PM Khan's greatest supporters.