3- Year high reached for Pakistan's National Reserves (20.43 Billion Dollars +)

IceCold said: Question is can we maintain that considering how we are really pushing towards meeting IMF conditions specially on electricity tariff hike.

The account is surplus because we were able to secure debt relief from the G-7 but i am too optimist that they would be extending the debt relief any longer considering the larger game being played between US, Europe on one side and China on the other along with Russia.

Key would be to keep commercial rates competitive. Only reason our electricity is being wasted is due to expensive production via LNG and Coal plants. Residentials would have to face the brunt of it until cheaper modes of electricity become operational. There is no other way around it. We can always pickup expensive commercial loans or negotiate with china for some long term loans. IMF is not the only solution if we have have to buy at such high interest rate from them. Right now we are in a very good position to negotiate for commercial loan due to high reserves. When PTI govt came to power no one was willing to give us loans even twice the market rate bcz PMLN left us near bankruptcy. Right now key is to keep loans circulating untill we can pay them off in long term. Will need to provide some major incentives to keep exports at least around 10% increase per year.