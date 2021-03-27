What's new

3- Year high reached for Pakistan's National Reserves (20.43 Billion Dollars +)

Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,530
7
9,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Need to keep up with CA surplus to boost our reserves. Lets not forget we haven't received IMF loans for about a year now. It will go up to the level of 25 billion and then come back to 20 during repayment period. Only a constant injection of surplus dollars will get us higher reserves.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,551
8
19,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
Need to keep up with CA surplus to boost our reserves. Lets not forget we haven't received IMF loans for about a year now. It will go up to the level of 25 billion and then come back to 20 during repayment period. Only a constant injection of surplus dollars will get us higher reserves.
Click to expand...
Question is can we maintain that considering how we are really pushing towards meeting IMF conditions specially on electricity tariff hike.
The account is surplus because we were able to secure debt relief from the G-7 but i am too optimist that they would be extending the debt relief any longer considering the larger game being played between US, Europe on one side and China on the other along with Russia.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,506
63
33,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Pakistan is on Correct Path

a) Trade deficit has been put under control

b) Social Programs are being executed
  • 10 Billion Tree Tsunami
  • Shelter Scheme for Homeless
  • Easy Home Financing , to own home with a rent to own scheme ($64,000 USD) loan limit
  • Relocation of people from Homes built on illegally acquired land and reclaim of land for railways

c) Reforms have been made in Economy
  • Abundance in Power supply
  • Reactivation of Textile Industries , more Jobs creation
  • Exports of Goods in Textile Sector
  • Reforms in Foreign Investment
  • Reforms in using Banks vs Hundi , Using safe means is Roshan Digital Account
  • Improved focused on Trade
  • Major Power/Energy Projects are completing 30-35% done already we have surplus
  • CPEC is gaining momentum
  • Water Dams are being built on schedule
  • Railways is operational
d) Major Transport Project have completed in Lahore , Peshawar , Rawalpindi , Multan and soon in Karachi

e) Army/Airforce/ Navy are on guard against any Trouble maker

f) Recent Revision on Pakistan-Qatar gas line means we will save 300 million Dollar yearly extra on imports.


Pakistan makes 250-350 Billion Dollars yearly , we took a loan for 1-2 Billion from IMF
if we control our spending habits there is no limit to our potential
 
Last edited:
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,530
7
9,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
IceCold said:
Question is can we maintain that considering how we are really pushing towards meeting IMF conditions specially on electricity tariff hike.
The account is surplus because we were able to secure debt relief from the G-7 but i am too optimist that they would be extending the debt relief any longer considering the larger game being played between US, Europe on one side and China on the other along with Russia.
Click to expand...
Key would be to keep commercial rates competitive. Only reason our electricity is being wasted is due to expensive production via LNG and Coal plants. Residentials would have to face the brunt of it until cheaper modes of electricity become operational. There is no other way around it. We can always pickup expensive commercial loans or negotiate with china for some long term loans. IMF is not the only solution if we have have to buy at such high interest rate from them. Right now we are in a very good position to negotiate for commercial loan due to high reserves. When PTI govt came to power no one was willing to give us loans even twice the market rate bcz PMLN left us near bankruptcy. Right now key is to keep loans circulating untill we can pay them off in long term. Will need to provide some major incentives to keep exports at least around 10% increase per year.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,551
8
19,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
Will need to provide some major incentives to keep exports at least around 10% increase per year.
Click to expand...
This is the only way. We cant always rely on foreign remittances. Increasing our exports but not just any exports but rather industrial based. We will have to ditch the IMF route because people locally are very upset with the onslaught of inflation, nobody is willing to understand that much of this is because of what was left of Pakistan and not of this government but the fact remains its getting difficult to meet ends specially for the middle class that is PM Khan's greatest supporters.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,530
7
9,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
IceCold said:
This is the only way. We cant always rely on foreign remittances. Increasing our exports but not just any exports but rather industrial based. We will have to ditch the IMF route because people locally are very upset with the onslaught of inflation, nobody is willing to understand that much of this is because of what was left of Pakistan and not of this government but the fact remains its getting difficult to meet ends specially for the middle class that is PM Khan's greatest supporters.
Click to expand...
Even with IMF gone it will take time to bring down inflation. Inflation is coupled with our exchange rather bcz we are a net importer even as of now. Unless scenario changes to us being net exporters and dollar exchange rate around 120 inflation will stay as it is for now. We cant go ishaq dars route by artificially holding dollar rate by wasting dollars. Only way is to make equilibrium to fall back to level of 120-130 which is a tough ask.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom