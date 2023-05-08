3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects Two civilians were killed after a part of an Air Force MIG-21 Fighter aircraft fell on their home in Rajasthan this morning, officials have said.

Three people were killed and three others injured after an Indian Air Force MIG-21 Fighter aircraft crashed into their home in a Rajasthan village today, officials have said.The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase for a routine exercise before it crashed near Pilibanga area in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh due to a technical snag.The pilot ejected from the aircraft in time using a parachute, officials said, adding that he is reported to be safe.The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a helicopter was rushed to rescue the pilot who sustained minor injuries during the ejection and that a probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash."A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it tweeted.