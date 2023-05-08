What's new

3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects

Bikaner/New Delhi:
Three people were killed and three others injured after an Indian Air Force MIG-21 Fighter aircraft crashed into their home in a Rajasthan village today, officials have said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase for a routine exercise before it crashed near Pilibanga area in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh due to a technical snag.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft in time using a parachute, officials said, adding that he is reported to be safe.


The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a helicopter was rushed to rescue the pilot who sustained minor injuries during the ejection and that a probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it tweeted.

3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects

Two civilians were killed after a part of an Air Force MIG-21 Fighter aircraft fell on their home in Rajasthan this morning, officials have said.
IAF pilot rather chose to prioritize saving his life than his fellow countrymen as his uncontrollable plane crashes into the homes and killing 3 people so far.
 
:( RIP

glad the pilot is ok.

these need to be phased out asap, or remove their weapon systems and sell them to wealthy enthusiasts in the west or something, or gate guard duties, or in mueseums, or strip and sell as souvenirs.
 
Salza said:
IAF pilot rather chose to prioritize saving his life than his fellow countrymen as his uncontrollable plane crashes into the homes and killing 3 people so far.
Maybe he was going to impact in a populated area anyway, so he decided to save himself?
 
JonAsad said:
pajeets dont care about every day pajeets - 3 dead and you are glad -
For average pajeet, villagers do nott matter. No wonder King Pajeet aka Modi is so against indian farmers.

-=virus=- said:
a military pilot's life is more valuable than some random bedouins or whatever.

state spends a LOT of money (our money) training these people

hope these mig 21s are retired or phased out soon
Virender Saab itni arrogance :x
 
Salza said:
For average pajeet, villagers do nott matter. No wonder King Pajeet aka Modi is so against indian farmers.


Virender Saab itni arrogance :x
Virender sb was part of the highly trained MARCOS, so he know how much time, effort and money goes into making a warrior. Not much effort goes into making babies who'll live and die without affecting the world ever so slightly. Do I have that right, @-=virus=-
 
JonAsad said:
Did the state spent TONS of money on these so called pilots to crash on innocent low life bedouins pajeets to save their lives?
Touche :lol:

If the state spent tens of millions to train the pilots , arguably it could have spent some more to get them a decent plane.

JonAsad said:
Virender Saab ignorance will be gone once a Brahmin Pilots crashes his mig on him -
He's a brahmin too.

Come to think of it, I never thought this. @-=virus=- , what the stats on Brahmin on Brahmin violence. All we hear about is the lower castes bitching all the time.
 
villageidiot said:
Touche :lol:

If the state spent tens of millions to train the pilots , arguably it could have spent some more to get them a decent plane.


He's a brahmin too.

Come to think of it, I never thought this. @-=virus=- , what the stats on Brahmin on Brahmin violence. All we hear about is the lower castes bitching all the time.
i bet this Brahmin has a totally different opinion when it comes to Brahmin Pilot crashing his plane on another Brahmin pajeet to save his Brahmin life-
 
Salza said:
Virender Saab itni arrogance :x
arrogance ni, anger and frustration. :mad:

I blame the ministry of defence and the government.

These dabbas have earnt their nickname "flying coffins"

is it any surprise that they're killing randoms on the ground too apart from the pilots sometimes as well ?

maybe they should hand them over to the CRFP and CoBRAs for dealing with our jungle commie menace, the Air Force deserves better gear and birds than these rust buckets.
 

