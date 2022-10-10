What's new

3 U.S.-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

3 U.S.-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences was awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises."
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”

The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.


The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Congrats to them.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

wolverine can into economics ? wow
 

