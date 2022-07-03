3 Terrorists killed in an Operation in Mastung , Balochistan | July 2022 .

مستونگ میں سی ٹی ڈی کاخفیہ اطلاع پرآپریشن،3 دہشت گرد ہلاک​

CTD kills three alleged terrorists in Balochistan​

مستونگ: (دنیا نیوز) بلوچستان کے ضلع مستونگ میں سی ٹی ڈی کاخفیہ اطلاع پرآپریشن میں 3 مبینہ دہشت گرد فائرنگ کے تبادلےمیں ہلاک ہوگئے۔ذرائع مطابق سی ٹی ڈی کے عملے کو مستونگ کے نواحی علاقے کے نواحی علاقےگنج کستوری میں ایک کمپائونڈ میں مبینہ دہشت گردوں کی موجودگی کی اطلاع ملی جونہی سی ٹی دی کا عملہ وہاں پہنچاتو مبینہ دہشت گردوں نے فائرنگ کردی جوابی فائرنگ کے نتیجے میں 3 مبینہ دہشت ہلاک ہوگئے جن کے قبضہ سے اسلحہ وگولہ بارود بھی برآمد ہوا ہے۔ذرائع کے مطابق دہشت گردوں کےقبضہ سےاسلحہ وگولہ بارود برآمد ہواہلاک ہونےوالےدہشت گرد تخریب کاری، اغواء برائے تاوان اورٹارگٹ کلنگ میں ملوث تھے،دہشت گردوں کی لاشیں سول ہسپتال کوئٹہ منتقل کر دی گئیں ہیں۔CTD kills three alleged terrorists in Balochistan02 July,2022 11:13 pmMASTUNG (Dunya News) – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday gunned down at least three alleged terrorists were killed in an operation in Balochistan’s Mastung area.According to sources, on a tip off the presence of terrorists in a compound, CTD carried out an operation in Mastung’s Ganj Kasturi area. As soon as the CTD personnel reached there, the alleged terrorists opened fire.In an exchange of fire, three alleged terrorists were killed on the spot, while, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.Sources further said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The slain terrorists were involved in extremist activities, kidnappings for ransom and targeted killings.The bodies of the terrorists have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.