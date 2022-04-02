What's new

3 Terrorists killed by SF's in an IBO in DI Khan - April 2022

Mugen

Mugen

Feb 16, 2018
What good is all of this when traitors are about to form gov? Poor foot soldiers risking their lives for this god forsaken country. Shame on mil leadership.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Soon... I think in the next 48 hours... Supreme President Mullah Diesel and Maryam Nawaz And Zardari and his lovely ambassador Hussain Haqqani will declare BLA and TTP victims of Pakistani army brutality.....

The new Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif will be inviting Modi and Doval and RSS to weddings in Lahore again... Lol...


What's the use???
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Why these a$$holes wasting their lives ? for what cause ? they need to stop or keep dying, can't they see their commanders and handlers getting foreign money for them to fight their own people, dumb sicko's.
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

Oct 9, 2014
Mugen said:
What good is all of this when traitors are about to form gov? Poor foot soldiers risking their lives for this god forsaken country. Shame on mil leadership.
Bajwa condemned Russian invasion, something Pakistan hadn’t done. He literally contradicted our own stand on Ukraine war bowing to his masters as expected. I believe army will get Foreign Ministry for orchestrating this NCM and billions in aid. They’re equal Zameer Farosh, not just that but also Mulk Farosh, worse than opposition. And with this NCM, they’ll loose support of the only Pro-Pakistanis (IK voters).
 
Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
AMG_12 said:
Bajwa condemned Russian invasion, something Pakistan hadn’t done. He literally contradicted our own stand on Ukraine war bowing to his masters as expected. I believe army will get Foreign Ministry for orchestrating this NCM and billions in aid. They’re equal Zameer Farosh, not just that but also Mulk Farosh, worse than opposition. And with this NCM, they’ll loose support of the only Pro-Pakistanis (IK voters).
LoL
 
Mugen

Mugen

Feb 16, 2018
AMG_12 said:
Bajwa condemned Russian invasion, something Pakistan hadn’t done. He literally contradicted our own stand on Ukraine war bowing to his masters as expected. I believe army will get Foreign Ministry for orchestrating this NCM and billions in aid. They’re equal Zameer Farosh, not just that but also Mulk Farosh, worse than opposition. And with this NCM, they’ll loose support of the only Pro-Pakistanis (IK voters).
But they will rig in favor of PDM any elections moving forward just to make sure he never comes back. Pakistan as I see it, is a lost cause now.
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

Oct 9, 2014
Mugen said:
But they will rig in favor of PDM any elections moving forward just to make sure he never comes back. Pakistan as I see it is a lost cause now.
I just said the same in another thread. If they’re not permitting IK to be in power for 1.5 years, what guarantee do we have that they’ll let him in for another 5? They’ll have their favourite judge, favourite chief and American backing to ensure he never makes it to power. Bajwa’s Russia statement today clarified where his loyalty stand.
 

