3 Terrorists killed by SF's in an IBO in DI Khan - April 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta
- Aug 7, 2019
New Recruit
But they will rig in favor of PDM any elections moving forward just to make sure he never comes back. Pakistan as I see it, is a lost cause now.Bajwa condemned Russian invasion, something Pakistan hadn’t done. He literally contradicted our own stand on Ukraine war bowing to his masters as expected. I believe army will get Foreign Ministry for orchestrating this NCM and billions in aid. They’re equal Zameer Farosh, not just that but also Mulk Farosh, worse than opposition. And with this NCM, they’ll loose support of the only Pro-Pakistanis (IK voters).
I just said the same in another thread. If they’re not permitting IK to be in power for 1.5 years, what guarantee do we have that they’ll let him in for another 5? They’ll have their favourite judge, favourite chief and American backing to ensure he never makes it to power. Bajwa’s Russia statement today clarified where his loyalty stand.But they will rig in favor of PDM any elections moving forward just to make sure he never comes back. Pakistan as I see it is a lost cause now.