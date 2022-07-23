3 Terrorists killed & 4 Arrested incl Commander in 2 Operations in N Waziristan , Pakistan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,659
- 7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan IBO
July 23, 2022
(File Photo)
Security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.
According to ISPR, weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered from the terrorists.
Meanwhile, in another operation in North Waziristan a high value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three others.
All the terrorists, in two separate operations, were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.
These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.
Last edited: