3 Terrorists killed & 4 Arrested incl Commander in 2 Operations in N Waziristan , Pakistan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550861961184911360




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550861988942733313

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

July 23, 2022
1462606581658592238.jpg

(File Photo)
Security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.
According to ISPR, weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered from the terrorists.
Meanwhile, in another operation in North Waziristan a high value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three others.
All the terrorists, in two separate operations, were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.
These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550874572379111425




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550768093407879173




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550761652735606784
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
