3 Terrorists incl 2 involved in Martyring FC soldier killed by SF's - Jan 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,242
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Father of Martyred FC soldier meeting with then IG FC Balochistan ( Now DG ISI ) . Salute to this brave Father who gave 3 sons for this Motherland .
Lakki Marwat police gun down three proclaimed offenders
By: News Desk Published: 10:33 AM, 16 Jan, 2022
File photo.
Police in Lakki Marwat have shot dead three alleged proclaimed offenders (POs) in two separate encounters, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.
Police said in one of the encounters, which took place on the mountains of Sherry Khail area, Commander Abdur Rauf and Suleman were killed both of whom were wanted in connection with the kidnapping and the murder of Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel Rafiullah.
While in the second encounter, police added, a ‘dreaded’ PO, Waheed, was killed, who was wanted in connection with 18 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and police encounters.
The Force further said that Waheed had the bounty of Rs1 million on his head.
Reporter Farhatullah Babar
لکی مروت آپریشن: ایف سی اہلکار کے قتل میں ملوث 2 دہشت گرد ہلاک
ویب ڈیسک 16 جنوری 2022
لکی مروت: خیبرپختونخوا کے ضلع لکی مروت میں پولیس نے کامیاب کارروائی کرتے ہوئے ایف سی اہلکار کے قاتلوں کو عبرتناک انجام سے دوچار کردیا ہے۔
پولیس ذرائع کے مطابق خفیہ اطلاعات پر لکی مروت کے علاقے شیری خیل میں آپریشن کیا گیا، آپریشن کے دوران ایف سی اہلکار کےقتل میں ملوث 2دہشت گرد ہلاک کئے گئے۔
Lakki Marwat police gun down three proclaimed offenders
By: News Desk Published: 10:33 AM, 16 Jan, 2022
File photo.
Police in Lakki Marwat have shot dead three alleged proclaimed offenders (POs) in two separate encounters, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.
Police said in one of the encounters, which took place on the mountains of Sherry Khail area, Commander Abdur Rauf and Suleman were killed both of whom were wanted in connection with the kidnapping and the murder of Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel Rafiullah.
While in the second encounter, police added, a ‘dreaded’ PO, Waheed, was killed, who was wanted in connection with 18 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and police encounters.
The Force further said that Waheed had the bounty of Rs1 million on his head.
Reporter Farhatullah Babar
لکی مروت آپریشن: ایف سی اہلکار کے قتل میں ملوث 2 دہشت گرد ہلاک
ویب ڈیسک 16 جنوری 2022
لکی مروت: خیبرپختونخوا کے ضلع لکی مروت میں پولیس نے کامیاب کارروائی کرتے ہوئے ایف سی اہلکار کے قاتلوں کو عبرتناک انجام سے دوچار کردیا ہے۔
پولیس ذرائع کے مطابق خفیہ اطلاعات پر لکی مروت کے علاقے شیری خیل میں آپریشن کیا گیا، آپریشن کے دوران ایف سی اہلکار کےقتل میں ملوث 2دہشت گرد ہلاک کئے گئے۔
Last edited: