3 Terrorists & 5 kidnappers killed in 2 IBO's by SF's in Lahore & Pishin - Aug 2021

File PhotoAt least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department in Ferozwala near Lahore this morning.According to the CTD spokesman, the killed terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activities during Muharram Ul Haram.File PhotoFive kidnappers have been killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department in Pishin.According to CTD spokesman, the kidnappers were also involved in abduction and killing of Malik Ubaidullah Kasi a leader of Awami National Party.A huge cache of arms and ammunitions was also recovered from their hideout.