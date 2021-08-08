What's new

3 Terrorists & 5 kidnappers killed in 2 IBO's by SF's in Lahore & Pishin - Aug 2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424242780021403649

CTD kills at least three terrorists near Lahore

August 08, 2021

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department in Ferozwala near Lahore this morning.
According to the CTD spokesman, the killed terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activities during Muharram Ul Haram.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424250857722454018



Five kidnappers killed in Pishin

August 08, 2021

Five kidnappers have been killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department in Pishin.
According to CTD spokesman, the kidnappers were also involved in abduction and killing of Malik Ubaidullah Kasi a leader of Awami National Party.
A huge cache of arms and ammunitions was also recovered from their hideout.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424254106835853318


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424095126746447873



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424275125180854277
 
