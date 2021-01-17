What's new

3 terrorist attacks in South Waziristan attack

SD 10 said:
wth..... what is ghq up to!!!!?
Absolutely no idea, if they're going to put checkposts in a volatile region, at least make sure to have the capability to effectively monitor them 24/7, right now they're targets for an enemy that can hit, run and hide, repeatedly.
Lace the region with ground radars or constant aerial surveillance, use things like blimps or HAPS to keep an eye on every post. See where the attackers come from and where they go.
Or keep taking losses.
 
This is the next phase

The screws tighten in Afghanistan and the enemy will seek to hit us in waziristan with the nest of snake's like PTM running around


If you look at Balochistan the terrorists have backed off, this is because their actual capabilities is limited so they were taking a battering in Afg and Pakistani IBOs and had to attempt a fight back so their was a uptick in violence but the terrorists can't sustain it so now they have to retreat and try to recover




Now the TTP and PTM are feeling pain at the collapse of Afghanistan so we are going to face the uptick here something that the military has predicted and tried to swamp out with forces
 
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

Futile attempts at trying to cause damage to the pakistan military and para military forces.
 
