3 terrorist attacks in South Waziristan attack

Earlier a rocket fell on a tailor shop in Miranshah
Earlier a rocket fell on a tailor shop in Miranshah
Rocket attack was by ttp wasn't it?Hmmm keep sending Afghan soldiers back home with dignity and respect while they kill Pakistani soliders.
wth..... what is ghq up to!!!!?
Shameful negligence continues to claim lives of our soldiers
Absolutely no idea, if they're going to put checkposts in a volatile region, at least make sure to have the capability to effectively monitor them 24/7, right now they're targets for an enemy that can hit, run and hide, repeatedly.wth..... what is ghq up to!!!!?
Just asking that why aren’t you guys using your Burraq UCAVs, never seen them in action in a lot of years.Naraz Tribal pasthuns eh... ?
Sometime I think those drone strikes were actually helpful in teaching these pigs a lesson..
This is not good. Imagine the moral of FC Troops