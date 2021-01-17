3 terrorist attacks in South Waziristan attack

This is the next phase



The screws tighten in Afghanistan and the enemy will seek to hit us in waziristan with the nest of snake's like PTM running around





If you look at Balochistan the terrorists have backed off, this is because their actual capabilities is limited so they were taking a battering in Afg and Pakistani IBOs and had to attempt a fight back so their was a uptick in violence but the terrorists can't sustain it so now they have to retreat and try to recover









Now the TTP and PTM are feeling pain at the collapse of Afghanistan so we are going to face the uptick here something that the military has predicted and tried to swamp out with forces