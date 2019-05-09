What's new

3 students killed, 6 others injured at Michigan school shooting

Guns, Stupid people with automatic rifles shooting innocent kids, what else ? just another day in America...can't believe that this nation can't ban the guns like NZ did after Christ church shooting.
 
I was asked for money by blacks on the street in the night, lost count.

My home was almost broken in by a white man in the midnight, luckily I was awake that night. I almost shot him, he run away. Called the police, the police was nice, but no following up. I feel the police can't handle it, just too many cases.

Neighbors' home were broken in, many times.

Oh, forgot to say, my neighborhood is a relatively peaceful and safe old small town, almost all of them are white, I am the only Asian, no blacks at all. Most houses are half millions dollars, and millions dollars house along the beach.
 
It was a handgun.

I am surprised because most schools have metal detectors nowadays, I don't know how he snuck a handgun in there.
So, the police is not interested or not serious in handling petty crimes like thefts and burglaries, they are busy with tackling drug gangs etc.

I'd move if I were you, but that may not always be possible.
 
