3 soldiers killed in LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan

3 soldiers killed in LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan Three Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, official sources said on Friday

Three Indian soldiers were killed on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, official sources said on Friday.Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were critically injured on the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district during firing by Pakistan troops on Friday. "Both injured soldiers later succumbed to their injuries," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said.Meanwhile, Subedar (JCO) Swatantra Singh -- critically injured on the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday -- succumbed to his injuries on Friday.