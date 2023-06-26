3 senior army officers sacked in Pakistan

Over 100 people to face action over protests against Imran Khan arrest, says army Army says all ‘planners and facilitators’ of violent protests will be punished

Is this the reason, they refused the orders to kill PTI un-armed protesters?

Same said month ago by major (retired) Adil Raja, when there was no news about this.

میجر (ریٹائرڈ) عادل راجہ کی سٹیٹمنٹ

Policemen escort Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad (AFP via Getty Images)Officials in Pakistan have fired three senior army officers for failing to prevent the violent clashes last month in the wake of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, an army spokesperson said on Monday.At least 102 people were being tried in Pakistan’s military court over the widespread protests, army spokesperson Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said.Mr Chaudhry said all “planners and facilitators” of the violent protests will be punished, no matter which institution or office they belonged to.Another 15 officers, including major generals and brigadiers, are also facing strict departmental action, he said without detailing the punitive measures. The punishments have been ordered after two separate army inquiries were completed into the violent protests, the army spokesperson said.Thousands of supporters of Mr Khan attacked army installations after he was arrested on graft allegations on 9 May. At least 10 people died in the violent clashes in Islamabad and more than 4,000 people were arrested.