3 security personnel, including ASI, killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

3 security personnel, including ASI, killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma​

The incident took place at 9 am when a joint team of security forces was conducting searches in the jungle area between Kunded and Jagargunda areas of Sukma, officers said

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2023 15:03 IST

Three security personnel were killed Saturday morning during an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district where they had gone to provide security cover for road construction work.

The incident took place at 9 am when a joint team of security forces was conducting searches in the jungle area between Kunded and Jagargunda areas of Sukma, officers said. In a gun battle that broke out suddenly, Maoists shot dead three security personnel identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ramuram Nag,36, and constables Kunjam Joga, 33, and Vanjam Bhima, 31.

On receiving information, reinforcements from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were rushed to the spot. “After the encounter ended, a search operation was carried out. The Maoists have also suffered casualties and the death count and injured count will be ascertained after the search parties return,” said Sunddaraj P, Inspector General, Bastar Range.

The security personnel had gone there to provide cover for a road construction project between Jagargunda and Basaguda. The police had opened two new police camps in the area.

Extending his condolences to the family of the deceased, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “The news of the martyrdom of our three brave soldiers during the Naxalite encounter in Jagargunda of Sukma district of Bastar is sad. May God give peace to his soul and courage to the family members. We are all together in this sorrow. Their martyrdom will not go in vain.”

Earlier this month, two security personnel were killed in Rajnandgaon and another was murdered in Bijapur while he was on leave.

indianexpress.com

3 security personnel, including ASI, killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The incident took place at 9 am when a joint team of security forces was conducting searches in the jungle area between Kunded and Jagargunda areas of Sukma, officers said
indianexpress.com
 

