3 Policemen injured in Bannu IED blast

You can short list the groups, and foreign countries that sponsor and benefit from such terrorist incidents.
 
Tbh, Bannu is a lawless hellhole. Every gang from NWA and SWA has operations there, many of them under the guise of TTP/Daesh. Loads of outlaws and target killers with access to explosives and sophisticated weaponry. Not to mention smugglers and human traffickers.
 
Exactly, this entire terrorism debacle could have been avoided in 2005 when TTP declared war, that day PAF should have conducted airstrikes in kunar and taken out top leadership with heavy build up on the border. Instead just frozen with inaction whilst the enemy advanced. :tsk:
 
Just learn from Turkey, Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch. Early in the WoT this was all possible, we could've made inroads in Afg, secured urban centres like Jalalabad (where we had considerable influence) and used them as a base to launch operations on TTP.
Instead we based out entire doctrine on using troops as cannon fodder (we still do) taking heavy casualties, we delay action, surrender territories to them, losing both our dignity and pride and then above all destroy the trust between the local populace and the military.
This defensive mentality will be the end of us.

I don't understand what the top brass is thinking, we've lost too many good men, most of whom could've been saved.
But all of this is irrelevant now, the war has taken a very different turn, we now need to strengthen our counterterrorism capabilities.
It would've, a lot of things would've, yet we failed to act upon them.
 
