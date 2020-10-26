What's new

3 PDP leaders resign from party over Mufti's comments

M

manga

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,226
-18
1,257
Country
India
Location
India
People's Democratic Party leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa resigned from the party on Monday stating that they feel quite uncomfortable over some of party chief Mehbooba Mufti's actions and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments.



"We are feeling quite uncomfortable over some of your actions and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments," read a letter to Mufti signed by three leaders.


"Instead of overcoming the challenges from within and outside by a process of broader consultations and trust, some elements within the party pulling the party and leadership in a particular direction, thus deviating from the basic principles, agenda and philosophy, making it difficult to face the saner voices in the society," it said.

The three leaders said that some of the actions and utterances are unpardonable and unforgettable by the people, for the party, to emerge out and move in the direction of its fundamental approach and identity besides regaining it's image as a political alternative to the people.

"In view of this, we feel uncomfortable and suffocated in the party, forcing us to take difficult decision of leaving the party," they stated.

Addressing a press conference on October 23, Mufti lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back.

www.rediff.com

3 PDP leaders resign from party over Mufti's comments

3 PDP leaders resign from party over Mufti's comments. 'We are feeling quite uncomfortable over some of your actions and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments,' read a letter to Mufti signed by three leaders.
www.rediff.com
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,181
-38
2,166
Country
India
Location
India
Muftis and Abdullahs are irrelevant to UT of J&K. Their own party people are realizing it. PDP already had a division post lockdown. One senior leader resigned and launched Apni party. It seems PDP will disintegrate soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top