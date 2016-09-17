What's new

3 (Pakistani) soldiers martyred and 7 (Indian) soldiers killed in LOC firing

This news is true but you didn't notice the other side of the story that more than 8 soldiers of Indian Army have been killed also. Expect more Indian soldiers Causalities in the coming few hours.:butcher:

2 lance Naik's and 1 Captain embraced Shahadat on Pakistani side.
 
This thread proves that Pakistan doesn't hide their casualties. Wondering when Indians will get the balls to do that.
 
This is madness. Lives are lost for no cause or reason. Both countries should observe 2003 ceasefire agreement.
 
This is madness. Lives are lost for no cause or reason. Both countries should observe 2003 ceasefire agreement.
It was broken soon Musharraf out of his President chair. whatever you call that man but his time was most Peaceful time in LOC history in India-Pakistan history
 
