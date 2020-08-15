3 Pakistan Army officers bestowed Sitara-e-Imtiaz for winning Karkey case

Sitara-e-Imtiaz bestowed on team of Pakistan Army officers for winning Karkey case

Fri Aug 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A team of Pakistan Army officers was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for making the country proud on a global level and saving it from a penalty worth $1.2 billion.



The Cabinet secretariat on Friday released the names of 184 Pakistani and foreign nationals who would be conferred civil awards for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.



According to details, Brig Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay, Lt Col Farooq Shahbaz, and Ahmed Irfan Aslam worked hard in gathering information from Swiss, Lebanese, and Dubai banks regarding the corruption of Turkish power rental company Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim.



The officials also collected documents from Panama and British Virgin Island that proved useful in winning the case against the firm.



As a result of their fool-proof investigations, Karkey was forced to withdraw six cases it has filed against Pakistan, thus saving the nation from heavy penalties and international embarrassment.



Headed by Brig Ramay, the team would be conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz for public service on March 23, 2021.



The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) — an arm of the World Bank that offers arbitration and conciliation services for disputes between governments and private foreign investors — had slapped a penalty worth $760 million plus interest to the Turkish ship-based energy firm, Karkey, following the latter's move to register arbitration claims against Pakistan under a bilateral investment treaty (BIT).



In September 2017, the ICSID had decided in favour of Karkey and imposed a fine.



The Turkish firm had registered a claim with the ICSID against Pakistan in 2013 over the violation of a contract worth as much as $564.6 million for a five-year period to build rental power plants in Karachi.

