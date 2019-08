Source Finally the truth comes out about Russia wanting Kashmir to be solved based on Shimla. And, theis Indian itself. Their headline doesn't match the real story, again.



So, where do all 5 UNSC Members stand on this issue?

Here is the Score: 5 Points possible. One for each Permanent UNSC member.



Pak: 3 (Russia, US and China all say "no change" in their policies ),

India: 0,

Undecided: 2 (UK and France)

- All scores are in the article linked.

(1) Britain is waiting for the situation to unfold like (2) France,

(3) China

uphold fairness

(4) Russian

hoped India-Pakistan differences would be resolved bilaterally on the basis of the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.