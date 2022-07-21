3 new cooperations signed between TAI and Airbus

TUSAŞ ve Airbus arasında 3 yeni işbirliği imzalandı Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii ve Airbus arasında 3 yeni işbirliği imzalandı.

The signed contract will cover the A350F's barrier wall, the A320 series 18 and 19 section combination, as well as the A220 series Mid Underbody Panels.Starting from 2024, throughout the entire program, Turkish Aerospace Industries, which will be the Single Source Supplier of the A350F Platform – Barrier Wall, will design, manufacture and supply the Barrier Wall for the A350F Platform, one of the newest platforms of wide-body cargo aircraft that will shape the future of air transport.TAI will be responsible for 50 percent of the production and assembly work of the 18/19 Sections of the Airbus A320 Single Corridor Series. TAI will also produce and deliver the Middle Lower Body Panels of the A220 Series Platforms as a Single Source Supplier as of 2023.Turkish Aerospace Industries, which has been providing thousands of parts and components to Airbus platforms for more than 20 years, continues to produce A350XWB Winglets, A330 Rudder, A320 Section 18 and Section 19.Ömer Cihad Vardan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors: “We are proud to once again sign a comprehensive and long-term business package with Airbus, one of the strategic companies with which we cooperate in the field of aviation.”