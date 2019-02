3 near-impossible challenges Huawei overcame with the Nova 4

First, they needed to figure out where they wanted to place the selfie camera



Despite how much people despise the notch, its purpose is to be the home for all the elements that you usually find on the front of the display. The biggest element is the front-facing selfie camera — something that’s particularly important when it comes to the Nova line of smartphones.



They couldn’t just put it at the bottom of the display, because that would result in an unflattering angle, so they needed it to be at the top of the display. This allowed for the user to retain the “golden” angle for selfies, optimising the location to the user’s line of sight so that each selfie makes their eyes look more beautiful.

Through hole

Blind hole

Now, they needed to stop the light from the LCD from leaking into the selfie camera

Finally, they had to find a place for all the other sensors



Despite being the biggest and most difficult element to place, the selfie camera is still just one element that resides in the front of the display. And, with a tiny Punch FullView Display design, Huawei couldn’t fit all the other sensors in that Punch FullView Display. Instead, they got a little creative and moved these components around instead. The earpiece was tilted in such a way that it is angled upward and pushed sound out near the top of the phone toward your ear.