3 more Rafales Arrive New Delhi (4th Batch) 7 more in April

Sidhant Sibal on Twitter: "Watch: 4th batch of three IAF Rafales landed on Indian soil after a direct ferry from France. Rafales were refueled in-flight by UAE Air Force tankers. https://t.co/epKP9tm89T" / Twitter
IAF to get 10 Rafale jets in a month in a major boost for the forces (republicworld.com)
Sidhant Sibal on Twitter: "Watch: 4th batch of three IAF Rafales landed on Indian soil after a direct ferry from France. Rafales were refueled in-flight by UAE Air Force tankers. https://t.co/epKP9tm89T" / Twitter
IAF to get 10 Rafale jets in a month in a major boost for the forces (republicworld.com)
With Rafale numbers growing to 21 by End of April

Over half the 36 ordered will be here giving IAF a much needed boost

Remaining 17 expected by end of the Year
 
