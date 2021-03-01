What's new

3 more Muslims are killed in India in the name of Cow!

InLillah…

Will cow live longer because 3 Muslims have been killer in her name?

What are Indians going to do to this cow when she dies? Will you throw her in a field to rot and be eaten by dogs and insects or will they skin her with knife and use her leather to make Chappell and shoes? So where will be element of respect then?
 
Cattle theft (illegal), illegal cattle smuggling and illegal cattle slaughter (in some states) is a real issue in India.

Indian muzzers keep doing it anyway.. deal with it, then.
 
graphican said:
What are Indians going to do to this cow when she dies?
Click to expand...
//Cow meat is being passed off as buffalo meat and illegally exported from India with the help of fake certificates, multiple complainants have alleged, triggering an ongoing investigation by the police in at least five states.//
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Cow meat going out of India as carabeef, police investigation on

The development comes amid increasing demands for banning slaughter of cows, even for domestic consumption.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
Sharma Ji said:
Cattle theft (illegal), illegal cattle smuggling and illegal cattle slaughter (in some states) is a real issue in India.

Indian muzzers keep doing it anyway.. deal with it, then.
Click to expand...
Really, i thought the dogs eating human dead bodies wrapped in safron robes by the shore of ganga is the real issue!
 
Vapnope said:
//Cow meat is being passed off as buffalo meat and illegally exported from India with the help of fake certificates, multiple complainants have alleged, triggering an ongoing investigation by the police in at least five states.//
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Cow meat going out of India as carabeef, police investigation on

The development comes amid increasing demands for banning slaughter of cows, even for domestic consumption.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
See.. look, however one looks at this issue, it's fine if many find it retarded, this reverence of the cow/bull, but it is what it is.

It angers a lot of people greatly. the theft, the smuggling, the illegal (in some states) slaughter.

"Saiful Islam" sure sounds like a BD name.

Mob killings are a horrible thing but in the absence of proper law enforcement these things happen. It's akin to blasphemy in Pakistan for example.
 
Sharma Ji said:
See.. look, however one looks at this issue, it's fine if many find it retarded, this reverence of the cow/bull, but it is what it is.

It angers a lot of people greatly. the theft, the smuggling, the illegal (in some states) slaughter.

"Saiful Islam" sure sounds like a BD name.

Mob killings are a horrible thing but in the absence of proper law enforcement these things happen. It's akin to blasphemy in Pakistan for example.
Click to expand...
What a twisted way to say "Yeah lynching is right".
Your first comment says it all.
 
