Very unfortunate that civilians are suffering. The blame however lies with Modi and those who enabled him. They have chosen a policy of using poor civilians from elsewhere in India as effective vanguard human battering rams for their aggressive colonialist policy.



The blueprint is clear as daylight for all to see. Civilians will suffer, military will move in more to specifically protect the migrants and settlers, guarded communities will spring up and Kashmiri Muslim indigenous families will become second class citizens while the guarded settlers prosper.



Welcome to the kashmiri nakba.



Very cunning by Modi, sacrificing his own civilians in this way to create conditions to justify what he will do next. Foolish Indians don't even realise what this man is willing to do with their lives to see his imperialist designs through.

