3 more drones spotted in Jammu

So apparently drone operators are incredibly smart that they can steer drones in the most guarded areas of Kashmir, but at the same time incredibly stupid that they threw bombs on concrete instead of Helicopters that were parked nearby.

and today theyre operating three drones and will target pond and possibly a toilet to help India create news without loosing military hardware!!! 👌 Drone operators are providing India ample reporting opportunities, and no harm. Who’s side are they???
 
Very nice suggestion. I have instructed the team. Helicopters next time 😁
 
