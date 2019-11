92,000

Dreaded? Are you even able to 'measure' anything objectively? Besides mouthing off on cyberspace what damage have Afghans done to Pakistan? Let me ask you a simple question. What is the lowest mark in the history of Pakistan? What event is the most shaming to our national self respect? What is the even that even haunts us now? What event is used by Indians even today to taunt us? Yes. There is a number.That number was not caused by Afghans. Nope. It was caused by your lovely Banglas. If you had been a serving jawan in a infantry unit trapped in Bangla '71 with hostile Bangs lusting for your blood you would know. My uncle had the misfortune of being there. It was not pretty. These animals that you call brothers had joined Indians in stabbing our boys in the back. This picture says it all of the national humiliation.What's the differance. Same rubbish with differant labels.