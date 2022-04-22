3 martyred while thwarting cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan at Kharsin Sector

Near a 100 people attacking a single checkpost, this has got to be a cause for concern now for our military establishment.
The IEA has proven to have failed in containing TTP, and their neutrality in this case is proving to be detrimental to us, while we keep sending food trucks and aid their way.
Things have got to change.
We of course cannot afford to have aerial assets such as drones in the air 24/7, nor can we have thermal imaging systems across the border. A hard stance has to come from our side now.