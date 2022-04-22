What's new

3 martyred while thwarting cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan at Kharsin Sector

Aerial bombardment on a massive scale is in need of the hour. Followed by ground ops. Our boys got ambushed by nearly 100 of these zombies.

Generals need to pull their heads out of their asses. Too busy playing king makers, while defense of the nation is necessary.

Hey Bajwa.. do your fucking job, you clown.
 
This is why firebases are needed near the border. If a force of 85 try to cross the border, the artillery can rain down ASAP; in minutes on the orders of the border fort commanders.

85 people in the raiding party does not sound like a simple ambush plan. They may have had a bigger tactical goal 🤔
 
Near a 100 people attacking a single checkpost, this has got to be a cause for concern now for our military establishment.

The IEA has proven to have failed in containing TTP, and their neutrality in this case is proving to be detrimental to us, while we keep sending food trucks and aid their way.

Things have got to change.

We of course cannot afford to have aerial assets such as drones in the air 24/7, nor can we have thermal imaging systems across the border. A hard stance has to come from our side now.
 
As usual, there is deafening silence from the top leadership of the armed forces. Bajwa who is currently the leader of the Pakistani army is busy playing regime change with the help of superpower US and the beloved opposition. Attacks are mounting on a daily basis and we have TTP lovers sitting on the benches of the parliament. All courtesy Bajwa. The same Western apparatus that is always concerned about the well-being of their traitor Afghan friends won't be shedding a tear for Pakistan. Is this what Bajwa achieved for Pakistan by being complicit in Western-sponsored regime change plans? Is this the future of Pakistan?

Here comes the more ugly part. Even if we see a retaliatory attack nothing will change after that. TTP is bound to continue their terror attacks against Pakistan. The frontline soldiers are set to suffer casualties and Bajwa will sip more tea in denial. Nothing will be done to protect the lives of ordinary soldiers. No drones. No better equipment. No protection. Nothing.
 

