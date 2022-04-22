3 martyred while thwarting cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan at Kharsin Sector

As usual, there is deafening silence from the top leadership of the armed forces. Bajwa who is currently the leader of the Pakistani army is busy playing regime change with the help of superpower US and the beloved opposition. Attacks are mounting on a daily basis and we have TTP lovers sitting on the benches of the parliament. All courtesy Bajwa. The same Western apparatus that is always concerned about the well-being of their traitor Afghan friends won't be shedding a tear for Pakistan. Is this what Bajwa achieved for Pakistan by being complicit in Western-sponsored regime change plans? Is this the future of Pakistan?



Here comes the more ugly part. Even if we see a retaliatory attack nothing will change after that. TTP is bound to continue their terror attacks against Pakistan. The frontline soldiers are set to suffer casualties and Bajwa will sip more tea in denial. Nothing will be done to protect the lives of ordinary soldiers. No drones. No better equipment. No protection. Nothing.