3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed in Peshawar , KP - March 2022 .

CTD sources said the dead terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station Ehtisham Khan March 09, 2022At least three suspected terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a joint operation at the border area underlying between Khyber and Peshawar districts.According to sources familiar with the matter, a team comprising of Counter Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies’ personnel conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists that were part of the Kocha Risaldar blast network.CTD sources said the dead terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station and police personnel.A large amount of ammunition including weapons and grenades has also been recovered from the terrorists.