What's new

3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed in Peshawar , KP - March 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,316
5
6,335
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed​

CTD sources said the dead terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station


Ehtisham KhanMarch 09, 2022

2251932-Newsinbriefx-1593323510.JPG


PESHAWAR:
At least three suspected terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a joint operation at the border area underlying between Khyber and Peshawar districts.
According to sources familiar with the matter, a team comprising of Counter Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies’ personnel conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists that were part of the Kocha Risaldar blast network.
CTD sources said the dead terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station and police personnel.
A large amount of ammunition including weapons and grenades has also been recovered from the terrorists.
Published in The Express Tribune, March 9th, 2022.


tribune.com.pk

3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed | The Express Tribune

CTD sources said the dead terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501446971290271747


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501261964911206405



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501260489405382662
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police
2
Replies
29
Views
683
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
F
CTD arrests terrorist involved in APS Peshawar attack
Replies
3
Views
326
Last starfighter
L
H
Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say
Replies
11
Views
538
Titanium100
Titanium100
F
Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
493
Faqirze
F
F
At least three injured in grenade attack on a Peshawar police station
Replies
2
Views
551
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom