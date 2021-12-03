3 Jamuna Fertilizer Company officials suspended over embezzlement of 30C Over 19,000 tons of fertilizer went missing from the factory

3 Jamuna Fertilizer Company officials suspended over embezzlement of 30Crore Taka

Published at 03:42 pm December 3rd, 2021

The entrance gate of Jamuna Fertilizer Company LimitedOver 19,000 tons of fertilizer went missing from the factoryThe Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has suspended three officials of Jamuna Fertilizer Company Limited (JFCL) located in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur and has decided to take departmental action against them on charges of misappropriating fertilizers worth over Tk30 crore.The suspended officials are sales manager Waisur Rahman, former general manager Khokon Chandra Das and head chemist Nazrul Islam.Shah Mohammad Imdadul Haque, chairman of the BCIC, sent the letters of termination to the three on Thursday.On September 26, the BCIC formed a six-member committee to look into the incident.To calculate the amount of fertilizer that should be present at the factory, the panel demanded Wasiur Rahman provide a breakdown of the amount of fertilizer stored there on September 29.The committee discovered that 19,133.13 tons of fertilizer were missing, which amounts to around Tk30.2 crore on the market.Denying the accusations, one of the accused, Waisur Rahman, said sunlight and rain had damaged a significant amount of fertilizer due to the lack of a storage facility at the factory.“I will give my statement to the authorities in due time,” he added.JFCL Managing Director Sudip Majumder said the investigation is in progress, adding that further details will be disclosed later.