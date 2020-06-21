3 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Pak Ceasefire Violation Along Line of Control Three soldiers of the Indian army were killed and five others injured in separate incidents during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The army said a befitting reply is being given to Pakistan, which is using mortars to target Indian positions.

Three soldiers of the Indian army were killed and five others injured in separate incidents during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The army said a befitting reply is being given to Pakistan, which is using mortars to target Indian positions.A defense spokesman said two soldiers were killed and four others were injured when Pakistan army started firing mortars in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. The injured persons are being evacuated, the spokesman said.There is no clarity on whether the Pakistan army has suffered any casualty.Earlier, a soldier was killed in Poonch sector and another was injured after Pakistan army violated ceasefire and started heavy firing on Indian positions.Over the last eight months, more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported, which is highest in the last 17 years.