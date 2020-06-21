What's new

Featured 3 Indian Soldiers Killed In Pak Shelling Along LoC

S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
494
0
777
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Srinagar:
Three soldiers of the Indian army were killed and five others injured in separate incidents during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The army said a befitting reply is being given to Pakistan, which is using mortars to target Indian positions.

A defense spokesman said two soldiers were killed and four others were injured when Pakistan army started firing mortars in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. The injured persons are being evacuated, the spokesman said.

There is no clarity on whether the Pakistan army has suffered any casualty.

Earlier, a soldier was killed in Poonch sector and another was injured after Pakistan army violated ceasefire and started heavy firing on Indian positions.

Over the last eight months, more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported, which is highest in the last 17 years.




www.ndtv.com

3 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Pak Ceasefire Violation Along Line of Control

Three soldiers of the Indian army were killed and five others injured in separate incidents during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The army said a befitting reply is being given to Pakistan, which is using mortars to target Indian positions.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
474
1
750
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,367
2
3,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Good Job... But I would like to add that all this senseless killing between us is only because India refuses to resolve problems through dialogue and instead acts like a rabid dog. Most of our issues will disappear overnight once Kashmiris are given the right to choose, but this mad dog, AKA India, likes to stick its 56inch chest out at others instead.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
19,009
153
34,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Do not use abusive language. Still, those men were in uniform. Lest not carried away & reply in kind to RSS hatemongering war hysteria. We shouldn't forget our culture & customs making a difference.
 
J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
110
0
126
Country
India
Location
India
Wikki019 said:
seems like we have settled the score for the past whole month
Click to expand...
OM Shanti for the brave hearts who are defending country's border with their lives.

No, you haven't settled the score. Today is a new game.
No matter ISPR declares Pakistani casualties or not. I'm dead sure Indian army pounding Pakistani positions like hell now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Pakistani soldier killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army Central & South Asia 8
Windjammer Indian Soldier Killed Two Injured on LOC Central & South Asia 6
beijingwalker India Bans 118 Chinese Apps as Indian Soldier Is Killed on Disputed Border World Affairs 9
crankthatskunk Featured China says no Indian soldier killed in recent Ladakh conflict, calls India’s protests sign of guilty mind Central & South Asia 3
Whirling_dervesh Indian Media claims 100 Chinese Soldiers were Killed in Galwan Central & South Asia 76
BHarwana Featured 2 CRPF soldiers killed 2 injured by freedom fighter in Reban area of Sopore Indian occupied Kashmir Kashmir War 36
Zapper China Struggles to Mollify or Censor Anguished Relatives of Soldiers Killed on Indian Border China & Far East 14
Mighty Lion Indian Army Gurkha soldier killed in cross border fire on LoC Indian Defence Forum 48
HalfMoon One Indian soldier killed in Poonch sector after Pak takes revenge for 13 year old female Indian Defence Forum 22
H Modi Hiding Loss Of 200 Indian Army Soldiers Killed By Chinese In Galwan Valley Ladakh Military Photos & Multimedia 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top